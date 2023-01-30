Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Monday he will appear before prosecutors for another round of questioning, portraying himself as a "loser" in last year's presidential election in an attempt to paint the investigation as politically motivated.

Lee made the remark two days after he underwent a second round of questioning over corruption allegations surrounding a massive development project pushed for in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when he was its mayor. Prosecutors have since summoned him again for additional questioning.

"It is humiliating and unfair, but as a loser (in the presidential election), I will go, as they summoned me again," Lee told reporters. "It's truly wrong, but I think I am paying the price because I lost in the presidential election due to my shortcomings."

Lee has claimed innocence, rejecting all charges against him as fabricated.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, speaks at the party's Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 30, 2023. (Yonhap)

