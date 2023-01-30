SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.50 3.51

2-M 3.53 3.54

3-M 3.56 3.58

6-M 3.65 3.67

12-M 3.69 3.71



(END)