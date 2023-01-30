The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday



Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said Monday he will appear before prosecutors for another round of questioning, portraying himself as a "loser" in last year's presidential election in an attempt to paint the investigation as politically motivated.

Lee made the remark two days after he underwent a second round of questioning over corruption allegations surrounding a massive development project pushed for in Seongnam, south of Seoul, when he was its mayor. Prosecutors have since summoned him again for additional questioning.



(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules

SEOUL -- Most people in cafes, offices and schools in South Korea kept wearing their face masks Monday, the first day of the lifting of a mandate for indoor places.

Starting midnight, the government lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules after more than two years, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.



(LEAD) coronavirus-additional cases

(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 7-month low; indoor mask mandate lifted

SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules after more than two years amid a recent COVID-19 downtrend, with infections for the day falling to the lowest level in about seven months.

The country reported 7,416 new cases, including 22 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,157,017, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).



Yoon's office to sue opposition lawmaker for accusing first lady of stock manipulation

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said Monday it will sue an opposition lawmaker for making allegedly false claims of stock manipulation against first lady Kim Keon Hee.

The presidential office said in a statement it plans to file libel charges against Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom of the main opposition Democratic Party later Monday.



(LEAD) Samsung SDI posts record profit in 2022 on strong EV battery demand

SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Monday it posted record-high profit in 2022, driven by solid demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries and energy storage systems (ESS).

Operating income reached 1.8 trillion won (US$1.46 billion) last year, up 69.4 percent from the previous year's 1.06 trillion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.



NATO chief stresses continued need for U.S. 'extended deterrence' against N.K. threats

SEOUL -- North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday highlighted the importance of the United States' extended deterrence for South Korea, saying it has an "extremely important task" amid Pyongyang's growing nuclear threats.

Stoltenberg made the remarks during an event in Seoul hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, responding to a question on the sensitive issue of whether Seoul needs a nuclear-sharing policy with the U.S., akin to NATO's Nuclear Planning Group.

