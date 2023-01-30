Hyundai Glovis Q4 net income rises 40.4 pct to 359.6 bln won
All News 13:53 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 359.6 billion won (US$292.9 million), up 40.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period increased 37.1 percent on-year to 445.7 billion won. Revenue advanced 16.6 percent to 6.81 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 413.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
