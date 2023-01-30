Hyundai Glovis 2022 net income jumps 52.3 pct to 1.19 tln won
All News 13:53 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 1.19 trillion won (US$971.7 million), up 52.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 59.7 percent on-year to 1.79 trillion won. Annual sales increased 23.9 percent to 26.98 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'
-
Japanese teen romance film attracts 1 mln Korean viewers for 1st time in 21 yrs
-
N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war