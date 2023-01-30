Hyundai Glovis 2022 net income jumps 52.3 pct to 1.19 tln won

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net income of 1.19 trillion won (US$971.7 million), up 52.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 59.7 percent on-year to 1.79 trillion won. Annual sales increased 23.9 percent to 26.98 trillion won.

