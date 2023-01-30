S. Korea strongly condemns recent deadly violence at Jerusalem synagogue

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday condemned an armed terrorist attack at a Jewish worship facility in Jerusalem that claimed the lives of seven people last week.

"The government strongly condemns the terror attack that occurred at the synagogue in Jerusalem on Jan. 27 and expresses deep condolences to the bereaved families of the victims," Lim Soo-suk, spokesperson for the Seoul foreign ministry, said in a commentary.

Lim added South Korea is concerned about the recent deterioration of the situation in the region and that it urges related parties to refrain from any action that could escalate tensions.

A Palestinian gunman was suspected of opening fire outside the east Jerusalem synagogue last Friday, killing seven people and marking the deadliest attack in the Israeli city since 2008.



This file photo shows South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk during a regular press briefing in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

