GS Engineering & Construction swings to red in Q4

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 55.5 billion won (US$45.2 million), swinging from a profit of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 111.8 billion won, down 42 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 49.7 percent to 3.92 trillion won.

(END)