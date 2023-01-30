GS Engineering & Construction swings to red in Q4
All News 15:11 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 55.5 billion won (US$45.2 million), swinging from a profit of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 111.8 billion won, down 42 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 49.7 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules