Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Engineering & Construction swings to red in Q4

All News 15:11 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 55.5 billion won (US$45.2 million), swinging from a profit of 75.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the October-December period was 111.8 billion won, down 42 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 49.7 percent to 3.92 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!