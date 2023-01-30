Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Engineering & Construction 2022 net profit up 2.6 pct to 439.9 bln won

All News 15:11 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Monday reported its 2022 net profit of 439.9 billion won (US$358.2 million), up 2.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 554.6 billion won, down 14.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 36.1 percent to 12.29 trillion won.
