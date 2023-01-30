Veterans ministry partners with Google for 70th armistice anniversary projects

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's veterans ministry on Monday signed a partnership deal with Google to promote government projects commemorating the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

Veterans Minister Park Min-shik and Google Korea Country Director Kim Kyoung-hoon signed the deal at the company's South Korean office in southern Seoul, according to the ministry.

Under the partnership, Google will offer its various online global platforms for the ministry's campaign projects on the conflict and the armistice. It will also facilitate joint projects with Google-affiliated global content creators for various online and in-person events.

"With the 70th anniversary of the armistice, we will again reflect on the meaning of the Korean War and the devotion from the war veterans," Park said.

Some 1.95 million U.N. troops from 22 countries took part in the war, which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.



Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik (L) and Google Korea's Country Director Kim Kyoung-hoon pose for a photo during a partnership ceremony between the two sides at the company's office in southern Seoul on Jan. 30, 2023, in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)