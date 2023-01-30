KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DB HiTek 45,400 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,585 DN 10
Hyundai M&F INS 30,800 DN 1,350
DongkukStlMill 13,660 DN 130
ORION Holdings 15,190 DN 40
SKNetworks 3,955 DN 35
LS 69,200 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 DN3300
POSCO Holdings 303,500 DN 8,000
LotteChilsung 159,200 DN 1,500
SamsungElec 63,300 DN 1,300
GC Corp 130,000 DN 100
DongwonInd 45,550 DN 650
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 3,900
AmoreG 38,800 DN 650
DB INSURANCE 66,300 DN 2,800
NHIS 9,360 DN 180
SLCORP 25,350 DN 750
Yuhan 53,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE 32,600 DN 750
Hyosung 69,500 DN 500
GCH Corp 16,790 DN 150
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 DN 110
Hanssem 52,300 DN 300
F&F 148,300 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 30,150 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 144,700 DN 5,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 687,000 0
GS E&C 23,200 DN 300
KPIC 164,800 DN 4,500
MERITZ SECU 6,490 DN 130
Ottogi 461,500 DN 8,500
HtlShilla 80,500 DN 2,400
GS Retail 28,250 DN 400
KCC 233,000 UP 500
SKBP 75,000 DN 1,200
KIA CORP. 68,600 DN 100
DOOSAN 92,700 DN 500
DL 60,700 DN 1,600
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,410 DN 70
(MORE)
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 ahead of lifting of indoor mask mandate
-
N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war
-
(LEAD) N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of 'undesirable result'
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules