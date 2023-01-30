S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 30, 2023
All News 16:30 January 30, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.472 3.506 -3.4
2-year TB 3.377 3.415 -3.8
3-year TB 3.271 3.304 -3.3
10-year TB 3.238 3.283 -4.5
2-year MSB 3.391 3.431 -4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.310 4.364 -5.4
91-day CD 3.630 3.640 -1.0
(END)
