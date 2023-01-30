Go to Contents Go to Navigation

BOK to sell 11 tln won worth of monetary stabilization bonds in Feb.

All News 16:42 January 30, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's central bank said Monday it will sell 11 trillion won (US$8.96 billion) worth of monetary stabilization bonds (MSBs) in February.

The amount is 1 trillion won larger than the MSB sale planned for this month, according to the Bank of Korea.

The MSB is a policy tool devised to control excess liquidity in the markets. It is sold to financial institutions and individuals.
