Tamulmultimedia to raise 20 bln won via stock sale
All News 18:08 January 30, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- Tamulmultimedia Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 20 billion won (US$16.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4 million common shares at a price of 4,920 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
