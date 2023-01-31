Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 31.

Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung says he will appear for 2nd round of questioning, prosecution set on seeking arrest warrant (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 6 mln tons of sea water from Fukushima poured into Korean waters (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, Japan to discuss Japanese business participation in forced labor compensation fund at high-level talks (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for preventing moral hazards at businesses with diversified ownership (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't seeks to further increase loan-to-value ratio for single-home owners (Segye Times)
-- 'US$3 mln sent to N. Korea to arrange Lee Jae-myung's visit to North' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push to combine day care centers, kindergartens from 2025 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushes jobseekers to work by reducing safety net (Hankyoreh)
-- Owners of multiple homes, rental business operators to receive home-backed loans in Gangnam (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Gen Z calls for delaying pension age to 70s (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Manufacturing industry struggles to find workers despite economic slump (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 'Step up' support for Ukraine, NATO chief says (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea's pension fund, under pressure, hunts for gains in foreign stocks (Korea Herald)
-- Koreans reluctant to unmask on 1st day of eased rule (Korea Times)
