Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Industrial output down 1.6 pct in Dec.

All News 08:10 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output fell 1.6 percent on-month in December, data showed Tuesday, as the manufacturing sector remained sluggish amid weak exports.

Industrial production decreased at the widest margin in 32 months, shifting from a 0.4 percent rebound posted in November, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, moved up 1.4 percent over the period.

Facility investment dropped 7.1 percent on-month in December, the data also showed.

For all of 2022, the country's industrial output advanced 3.3 percent on-year.

This file photo taken Jan. 1, 2023, shows a production line of POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

This file photo taken Jan. 1, 2023, shows a production line of POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, in Pohang, 272 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#industrial output-December
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!