U.S. House resolution seeks to denounce socialism, N. Korean leaders

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30 (Yonhap) -- A resolution proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks to denounce socialism and socialist dictators, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his predecessors, the resolution showed Monday.

The resolution, titled "Denouncing the horrors of socialism," also notes over 3.5 million people in North Korea have starved due to what it called crimes committed by socialist ideologues.

The resolution notes "many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong-il, Kim Jong-un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro."

Kim Jong-un is the incumbent leader of North Korea, who succeeded his late father, Kim Jong-il.

The resolution says socialism has "repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and killing" of more than 100 million people worldwide, while "up to 3,500,000 people have starved in North Korea."

To this end, the resolution says U.S. Congress "denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States of America."

The resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. It was referred to the House Committee on Financial Service the same day.

