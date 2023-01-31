Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics Q4 net income up 120 pct to 23.84 tln won

All News 08:44 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 23.84 trillion won (US$19.4 billion), up 120 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 4.3 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.86 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 8 percent to 70.46 trillion won.

The operating profit was 18.6 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
