Samsung Electronics 2022 net profit up 39.5 pct to 55.65 tln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 55.65 trillion won (US$45.3 billion), up 39.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 16 percent on-year to 43.37 trillion won. Annual sales increased 8.1 percent to 302.23 trillion won.

