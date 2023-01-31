Samsung Electronics 2022 net profit up 39.5 pct to 55.65 tln won
All News 08:44 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 55.65 trillion won (US$45.3 billion), up 39.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 16 percent on-year to 43.37 trillion won. Annual sales increased 8.1 percent to 302.23 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
S. Korea mistakenly fires machine gun near border with N. Korea
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 7-month low; indoor mask mandate lifted