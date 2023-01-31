Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics 2022 net profit up 39.5 pct to 55.65 tln won

All News 08:44 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 55.65 trillion won (US$45.3 billion), up 39.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 16 percent on-year to 43.37 trillion won. Annual sales increased 8.1 percent to 302.23 trillion won.
