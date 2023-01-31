Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 40
Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 30
Suwon 08/-4 Cloudy 40
Cheongju 08/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-10 Sunny 60
Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 10/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 11/-4 Sunny 10
Jeju 13/01 Cloudy 20
Daegu 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Busan 10/-1 Sunny 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll
-
N. Korea slams NATO chief's visit to S. Korea as 'prelude' to confrontation, war