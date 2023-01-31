Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Cloudy 40

Incheon 06/-1 Cloudy 30

Suwon 08/-4 Cloudy 40

Cheongju 08/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 09/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-10 Sunny 60

Gangneung 10/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 10/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 11/-4 Sunny 10

Jeju 13/01 Cloudy 20

Daegu 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Busan 10/-1 Sunny 10

