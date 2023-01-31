Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2022 net profit up 4.8 pct to 508 bln won

All News 09:06 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 508 billion won (US$412.2 million), up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 760 billion won, up 2.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 20 percent to 10.41 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!