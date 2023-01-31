Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2022 net profit up 4.8 pct to 508 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 508 billion won (US$412.2 million), up 4.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 760 billion won, up 2.9 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 20 percent to 10.41 trillion won.

(END)