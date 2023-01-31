Seoul stocks open lower ahead of Fed's rate decision

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday, tracking overnight falls on Wall Street, as investors remain cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision this week.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 7.01 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,443.46 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent to 33,717,09 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 2 percent to 11,393.81.

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point to a new range of 4.5 percent to 4.75 percent on Wednesday (U.S. time), slowing the pace of its monetary tightening.

But investors are awaiting the Fed officials' comments on future policy directions to take a cue for their portfolios' reorganization.

In Seoul, tech, auto and chemical stocks were lead decliners.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 0.8 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 1 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 0.2 percent.

Among gainers, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. rose 0.6 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. climbed 1.8 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 0.8 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,230.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.4 won from the previous session's close.

