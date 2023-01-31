Imports of coffee beans in S. Korea hit all-time high in 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's imports of coffee beans hit a new record in 2022, data showed Tuesday, in the latest sign of the drink's growing popularity in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Imports of coffee beans, including both raw and roasted products, reached US$1.3 billion last year, soaring 42.4 percent from $920 million posted in 2021, according to the Korea Customs Service.

In terms of volume, imports reached 200,000 tons, up 9.5 percent over the period, the agency added, enough to make 1.3 cups of coffee for all adults here daily.

By product, South Korea's imports of raw beans advanced 10 percent on-year in 2022 to reach 180,000 tons, and those of roasted products gained 4.9 percent to 20,000 tons.

Brazil took up 26 percent of the raw bean imports, trailed by Vietnam with 18 percent and Colombia with 17 percent.

In terms of roasted beans, the United States accounted for 58 percent of all imports, followed by Switzerland with 14 percent and Italy with 12 percent, the data showed.



A pedestrian holds a cup of coffee in central Seoul, in this file photo taken Jan. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

