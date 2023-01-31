Ex-lawmaker Yoo bows out of PPP leadership race
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Yoo Seong-min of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday he will not run for party leader.
Yoo, a former four-term lawmaker considered a key critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol in the PPP, made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying there is no point in running and he will wait patiently for a better time.
Surveys have shown Yoo is trailing way behind the main contenders, with less than 10 percent support.
The race has become largely a two-way contest between Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo.
The PPP plans to pick a new leader in a national convention on March 8.
