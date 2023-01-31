Le Sserafim's first Japanese single tops Japan's weekly chart
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Le Sserafim's first Japanese-language single "Fearless" ranked No. 1 on Oricon's weekly singles chart, its agency, Source Music, said Tuesday.
It is the first time in five years and three months that a foreign female artist has topped Japan's main music chart with its debut album.
"Fearless" sold about 22,200 copies in the first week of its release, breaking the previous record high set by Korean-Japanese girl group IZ*ONE.
Two IZ*ONE members, Chaewon and Sakura, joined LeSserafim, which debuted in May 2022.
The K-pop quintet is one of the rising girl groups that has entered major music charts in the United States and Japan with its debut EP, "Fearless," and second EP, "Antifragile."
