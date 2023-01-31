Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party and the government are considering providing heating bill subsidies not only to vulnerable people but also to middle-class households, sources said Tuesday.

The plan came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered aides to "actively consider ways to reduce the burden of heating bills on the middle class and ordinary citizens" in the wake of higher heating bills triggered by a global surge in gas and energy prices.

"The government should lay out detailed support measures for vulnerable citizens, as well as the middle class, and prepare funds amid soaring heating bills," Rep. Joo Ho-young, floor leader of the PPP, told a party meeting.

Earlier, the government said it will temporarily double energy vouchers for 1.18 million vulnerable people amid public outcries over spikes in heating and energy bills. According to Statistics Korea, local monthly gas rates increased by 34 percent last month from a year ago due to a rise in gas prices.

On Monday, Yoon approved 100 billion won (US$81 million) in reserve government funds for emergency use in supporting vulnerable groups with soaring heating bills.



