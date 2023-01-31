TWICE to receive award from Billboard Women in Music

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group TWICE will be honored at this year's Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The group will receive the Breakthrough Artist award at the annual ceremony slated for March 1 in Los Angeles, according to Billboard's website.

It will be the first K-pop artist to be recognized at the event, which was established by the U.S. magazine in 2007 for influential female artists in the music industry.

The nine-piece group was one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of 2022 on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, across the globe, along with BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids and Seventeen.

Meanwhile, TWICE's second English-language single, "Moonlight Sunrise," debuted on this week's Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart at No. 84.

It is the band's first English song in about one year and three months since "The Feels," which made it to the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart in 2021.

K-pop girl group TWICE is seen in a concept photo for its new English single, "Moonlight Sunrise," provided by JYP Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

