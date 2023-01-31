The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.50 3.50
2-M 3.52 3.53
3-M 3.54 3.56
6-M 3.62 3.65
12-M 3.65 3.69
(END)
