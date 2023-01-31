S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Tuesday it has submitted a preliminary proposal to Turkey to take part in a project to build four nuclear power plants in the European country.

KEPCO chief Cheong Seung-il met with Turkey's energy minister, Fatih Donmez, on Monday and presented the proposal regarding the construction of four reactors capable of providing 1,400 megawatts of electricity in the northern part of the country, according to the company.

The two sides have been in talks about the project, which is forecast to be worth about 40 trillion won (US$32.55 billion), and the Turkish government in December last year asked KEPCO to submit a proposal.

The proposal includes South Korea's plan on how to carry out the project and information on its nuclear power plant construction capabilities, KEPCO said.

"The two sides began discussions on the project in earnest. They will carry out a feasibility test to come up with an optimum way to push for the project," KEPCO said in a release.

Cheong has stressed that 10 nuclear reactors based on the advanced APR1400 technology have been successfully built and stably managed both at home and abroad, including those at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates, and South Korea is a credible business partner that meets customer nations' budgets and construction periods while ensuring safety.

South Korea set a target of exporting 10 nuclear power reactors by 2030 as part of its strong push to boost the nuclear energy sector.



This photo, provided by South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) on Jan. 31, 2023, shows its chief Cheong Seung-il shaking hands with Turkey's energy minister, Fatih Donmez, after submitting a preliminary proposal to take part in a project to build four nuclear power plants in the European country. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

