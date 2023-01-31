The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.



-----------------

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks over N.K. threats, regional security

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and the United States are set to hold talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss deterrence against evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats and other security issues, officials here said.

The talks between Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, come as the allies are striving to sharpen deterrence through reinforced combined military exercises and their trilateral cooperation with Japan, in the wake of North Korea's missile provocations.



-----------------

Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief

SEOUL -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Tuesday that if an adversary challenges South Korea or the United States, it would be challenging the two countries' "alliance as a whole," reaffirming America's "ironclad" security commitment to the Asian ally.

Austin issued the warning in an exclusive contribution piece to Yonhap News Agency, as he plans to hold talks with South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup in Seoul later in the day to discuss deterrence against evolving North Korean nuclear and missile threats.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Industrial output down 1.6 pct in Dec. amid weak exports

SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output fell 1.6 percent on-month in December, data showed Tuesday, as the manufacturing sector remained sluggish amid weak exports.

Industrial production decreased at the widest margin in 32 months, shifting from a 0.4 percent rebound posted in November, according to the data from Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(2nd LD) Samsung's Q4 operating profit drops nearly 70 pct on sagging demand

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday said its fourth-quarter operating profit plunged nearly 70 percent from a year ago, as the global economic slowdown hurt the sales of electronic devices and semiconductors that power them.

The world's largest mobile phone and memory chip maker said its October-December operating profit shrank 69 percent from a year earlier to an eight-year-low of 4.3 trillion won (US$3.49 billion).



-----------------

IMF lowers S. Korea's 2023 economic growth to 1.7 pct

SEOUL -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday revised down its 2023 economic growth outlook for South Korea to 1.7 percent amid growing global uncertainties.

The downward revision marked a 0.3 percentage-point drop from the growth forecast of 2 percent that the Washington-based organization made in October. The IMF also slashed next year's growth estimate for South Korea to 2.6 percent from the previous forecast of 2.7 percent.



-----------------

Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party and the government are considering providing heating bill subsidies not only to vulnerable people but also to middle-class households, sources said Tuesday.

The plan came a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered aides to "actively consider ways to reduce the burden of heating bills on the middle class and ordinary citizens" in the wake of higher heating bills triggered by a global surge in gas and energy prices.



-----------------

S. Korea submits proposal to Turkey on new nuclear power project

SEOUL -- South Korea's Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Tuesday it has submitted a preliminary proposal to Turkey to take part in a project to build four nuclear power plants in the European country.

KEPCO chief Cheong Seung-il met with Turkey's energy minister, Fatih Donmez, on Monday and presented the proposal regarding the construction of four reactors capable of providing 1,400 megawatts of electricity in the northern part of the country, according to the company.



-----------------

KRX seeks to open derivative market earlier, allow for nighttime trading

SEOUL -- South Korea's bourse operator said Tuesday it will push to open the derivative market earlier and allow for nighttime trading in the area as part of efforts to upgrade investment practices to global standards and reduce volatility.

Currently, derivative trading in South Korea starts at 9 a.m., the same time when the country's stock markets open, unlike other major countries where derivative trading begins ahead of equity market trading. Experts expect the opening time difference will reduce volatility in equity markets.

