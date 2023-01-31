Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering 2022 net income up 69.6 pct to 595.3 bln won

All News 13:37 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 595.3 billion won (US$484.2 million), up 69.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 702.9 billion won, up 39.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 34.3 percent to 10.05 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Samsung Engineering
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!