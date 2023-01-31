Samsung Engineering 2022 net income up 69.6 pct to 595.3 bln won
All News 13:37 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 595.3 billion won (US$484.2 million), up 69.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 702.9 billion won, up 39.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 34.3 percent to 10.05 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll