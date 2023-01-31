Samsung Engineering 2022 net income up 69.6 pct to 595.3 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 595.3 billion won (US$484.2 million), up 69.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 702.9 billion won, up 39.7 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 34.3 percent to 10.05 trillion won.

(END)