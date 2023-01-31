Hyundai Wia remains in red in Q4
All News 13:54 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 158.8 billion won (US$129 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 51.8 billion, compared with a loss of 1.1 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 17 percent to 2.24 trillion won.
(END)
