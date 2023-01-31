Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Wia 2022 net income down 22.5 pct to 43.5 bln won

All News 13:55 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Wia on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 43.5 billion won (US$35.3 million), down 22.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 106.5 percent on-year to 212.1 billion won. Annual revenue increased 9 percent to 8.2 trillion won.
