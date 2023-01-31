S. Korea, Finland to enhance industry, nuclear energy ties

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Finland discussed ways Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation on business, industry, nuclear power and other sectors, Seoul's trade ministry said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun held a meeting with Finland's transport and communications minister, Timo Harakka, in Seoul as Harakka is currently leading a 37-member delegation, involving corporate officials from space, quantum technology and other advanced industries, on a visit to the country, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, Ahn said the two nations will be able to work more closely on next-generation industry fields through joint ventures and various research projects by maximizing their strong technology bases.

He also voiced hope for stronger ties in nuclear energy, as the two nations are working together on the treatment of high-level radioactive waste, according to the ministry.

Last year, South Korea devised a long-term road map on high-level radioactive waste that calls for earmarking 1.4 trillion won (US$1.14 billion) through 2060 to secure key technologies for waste disposal.

Ahn asked for Finland's backing for Seoul's bid to host the 2030 World Expo, saying the potential hosting would contribute to the economic development of the two nations, particularly if the planned flight route linking South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan and Finland's capital city of Helsinki is launched.

Finland's flag carrier, Finnair, was aiming to begin the flight service in 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (2nd from L) meets with Finland's communication minister, Timo Harakka (2nd from R), in Seoul on Jan. 31, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's trade ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)