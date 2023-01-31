Cheil Worldwide Inc Q4 net profit down 14.4 pct to 24.7 bln won
All News 15:37 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24.7 billion won (US$20 million), down 14.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 71.8 billion won, up 10.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 22.2 percent to 1.2 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 49.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
