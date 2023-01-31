Cheil Worldwide Inc 2022 net profit up 16.8 pct to 195.8 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 195.8 billion won (US$159 million), up 16.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 311.4 billion won, up 25.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 27.9 percent to 4.25 trillion won.

