Cheil Worldwide Inc 2022 net profit up 16.8 pct to 195.8 bln won
All News 15:38 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 195.8 billion won (US$159 million), up 16.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 311.4 billion won, up 25.5 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 27.9 percent to 4.25 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll