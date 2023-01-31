Hanwha 28,300 UP 500

CJ 82,400 DN 400

TaihanElecWire 1,601 UP 16

Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 150

KCC 235,500 UP 2,500

SKBP 72,400 DN 2,600

AmoreG 41,050 UP 2,250

HyundaiMtr 167,000 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 2,000

LS 70,500 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110800 UP800

GC Corp 128,900 DN 1,100

KPIC 164,800 0

GS Retail 28,850 UP 600

GS E&C 23,300 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 70

SKC 95,200 UP 100

Ottogi 476,000 UP 14,500

MERITZ SECU 6,410 DN 80

SamsungElecMech 142,700 DN 2,000

HtlShilla 79,200 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 350

MS IND 16,950 UP 400

Hanmi Science 30,100 DN 50

KSOE 79,600 UP 2,500

Hanssem 51,800 DN 500

F&F 151,700 UP 3,400

ZINUS 38,300 UP 700

S-1 57,600 DN 1,500

Mobis 205,500 DN 1,000

Hanchem 211,000 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,400 UP 3,300

DWS 43,750 UP 1,950

HL MANDO 44,500 UP 350

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 10,000

Doosan Bobcat 34,750 DN 850

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,200 UP 80

Netmarble 61,000 UP 200

KRAFTON 179,300 DN 900

HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 1,400

(MORE)