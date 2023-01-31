KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanwha 28,300 UP 500
CJ 82,400 DN 400
TaihanElecWire 1,601 UP 16
Hyundai M&F INS 30,950 UP 150
KCC 235,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 72,400 DN 2,600
AmoreG 41,050 UP 2,250
HyundaiMtr 167,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 685,000 DN 2,000
LS 70,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110800 UP800
GC Corp 128,900 DN 1,100
KPIC 164,800 0
GS Retail 28,850 UP 600
GS E&C 23,300 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 70
SKC 95,200 UP 100
Ottogi 476,000 UP 14,500
MERITZ SECU 6,410 DN 80
SamsungElecMech 142,700 DN 2,000
HtlShilla 79,200 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 350
MS IND 16,950 UP 400
Hanmi Science 30,100 DN 50
KSOE 79,600 UP 2,500
Hanssem 51,800 DN 500
F&F 151,700 UP 3,400
ZINUS 38,300 UP 700
S-1 57,600 DN 1,500
Mobis 205,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 211,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,400 UP 3,300
DWS 43,750 UP 1,950
HL MANDO 44,500 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,750 DN 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,200 UP 80
Netmarble 61,000 UP 200
KRAFTON 179,300 DN 900
HD HYUNDAI 61,100 DN 1,400
(MORE)
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll