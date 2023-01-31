KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION 124,500 UP 800
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,150 UP 900
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,350 UP 550
BGF Retail 186,700 UP 3,400
SKCHEM 83,800 0
HDC-OP 11,060 UP 40
HYOSUNG TNC 414,500 UP 20,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 383,000 UP 7,500
HANILCMT 11,910 UP 280
SKBS 75,000 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,790 DN 650
KakaoBank 27,100 DN 750
Doosanfc 33,200 UP 500
Doosan Enerbility 16,700 UP 90
HYBE 191,700 UP 2,800
SK ie technology 67,000 UP 200
LG Energy Solution 521,000 UP 11,000
DL E&C 38,000 UP 300
kakaopay 61,000 DN 3,500
K Car 12,730 DN 520
SKSQUARE 36,250 DN 1,300
KT 35,050 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24450 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 13,880 UP 80
LG Uplus 11,110 DN 80
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 0
KT&G 92,500 DN 1,700
LG Display 13,610 DN 190
SK 198,100 DN 1,700
Hanon Systems 9,140 DN 220
ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 50
KEPCO 19,840 DN 310
SamsungSecu 33,400 DN 1,100
KG DONGBU STL 8,460 UP 350
SKTelecom 46,600 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDS 125,000 DN 1,700
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,100 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,175 UP 195
HyundaiElev 29,800 UP 50
Daesang 21,250 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll