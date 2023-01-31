LG H&H turns to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 108.8 billion won (US$88.3 million), shifting from a profit of 136.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 128.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 241 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.6 percent to 1.8 trillion won.

