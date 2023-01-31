LG H&H turns to loss in Q4
All News 15:53 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 108.8 billion won (US$88.3 million), shifting from a profit of 136.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 128.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 241 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 10.6 percent to 1.8 trillion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll