LG H&H 2022 net profit down 70 pct to 258.3 bln won
All News 15:53 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 258.3 billion won (US$209.7 million), down 70 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 44.9 percent on-year to 711.1 billion won. Annual sales decreased 11.2 percent to 7.18 trillion won.
