S-1 Q4 net profit up 542.2 pct to 28.1 bln won

All News 15:55 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 28.1 billion won (US$22.8 million), up 542.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 224.8 percent on-year to 37.7 billion won. Revenue increased 5.8 percent to 630.1 billion won.
