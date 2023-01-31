S-1 Q4 net profit up 542.2 pct to 28.1 bln won
All News 15:55 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 28.1 billion won (US$22.8 million), up 542.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 224.8 percent on-year to 37.7 billion won. Revenue increased 5.8 percent to 630.1 billion won.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll