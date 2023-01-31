S-1 Q4 net profit up 542.2 pct to 28.1 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 28.1 billion won (US$22.8 million), up 542.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 224.8 percent on-year to 37.7 billion won. Revenue increased 5.8 percent to 630.1 billion won.

