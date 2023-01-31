S-1 2022 net profit up 17.1 pct to 151 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 151 billion won (US$122.6 million), up 17.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 204.1 billion won, up 13.6 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 6.7 percent to 2.46 trillion won.
