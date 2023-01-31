LG Chem swings to red in Q4

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 5.9 billion won (US$4.8 million), shifting from a profit of 336.8 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 74.5 percent on-year to 191.3 billion won. Revenue increased 26.7 percent to 13.85 trillion won.

(END)