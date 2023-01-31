LG Chem 2022 net profit down 44.5 pct to 2.19 tln won
All News 15:58 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 2.19 trillion won (US$1.8 billion), down 44.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year fell 40.4 percent on-year to 2.99 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 21.8 percent to 51.86 trillion won.
(END)
