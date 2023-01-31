LS Electric Q4 net profit down 27.2 pct to 16.6 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 16.6 billion won (US$13.5 million), down 27.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 26.1 billion won, down 41 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 23.5 percent to 930 billion won.

