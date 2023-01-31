Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LS Electric Q4 net profit down 27.2 pct to 16.6 bln won

All News 16:26 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 16.6 billion won (US$13.5 million), down 27.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 26.1 billion won, down 41 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 23.5 percent to 930 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#LS Electric
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!