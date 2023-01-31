LS Electric 2022 net profit up 7 pct to 91.3 bln won
January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 91.3 billion won (US$74.1 million), up 7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 20.9 percent on-year to 187.5 billion won. Annual revenue increased 26.6 percent to 3.37 trillion won.
