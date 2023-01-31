S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 31, 2023
All News 16:30 January 31, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.489 3.472 +1.7
2-year TB 3.450 3.377 +7.3
3-year TB 3.325 3.271 +5.4
10-year TB 3.297 3.238 +5.9
2-year MSB 3.438 3.391 +4.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.344 4.310 +3.4
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
Special contribution by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
-
Adversary that challenges S. Korea challenging Seoul-Washington alliance as whole: U.S. defense chief
-
Yoon meets with NATO chief, promises to help Ukrainian people
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules