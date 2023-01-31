Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung swings to loss in Q4

All News 17:02 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 25.7 billion won (US$20.9 million), shifting from a profit of 88.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 145.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyosung
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!