Hyosung swings to loss in Q4
All News 17:02 January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 25.7 billion won (US$20.9 million), shifting from a profit of 88.7 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 145.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 1.01 trillion won.
(END)
