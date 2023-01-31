Hyosung swings to loss in Q4

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 25.7 billion won (US$20.9 million), shifting from a profit of 88.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 13.8 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 145.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.8 percent to 1.01 trillion won.

