Hyosung 2022 net income down 95.4 pct to 24.8 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 24.8 billion won (US$20.1 million), down 95.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 64.9 billion won, down 89.8 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.2 percent to 3.71 trillion won.

(END)