(2nd LD) Pentagon chief stresses 'unwavering' security commitment to S. Korea, reassures full 'extended deterrence'

SEOUL -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday highlighted America's "ironclad" and "unwavering" security commitment to South Korea, as some raise doubts about Washington's "extended deterrence" commitment for the key ally amid evolving North Korean threats.

He said there would be more frequent deployments of such high-profile U.S. strategic assets as advanced stealth jets and aircraft carriers to Korea, speaking at a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Jong-sup, following bilateral talks in Seoul.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks end lower ahead of Fed's rate decision

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended lower Tuesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, as investors stay cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision this week. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.39 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 2,425.08 points. The KOSPI ended in negative territory for a second straight session after reporting gains in the previous five sessions.



(4th LD) Samsung not to cut investment despite significant profit drop on sagging demand

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. reaffirmed Tuesday it has no plan to cut investment for this year despite disappointing earning results in the fourth quarter on a slump in demand.

While unfavorable market conditions are expected to persist, "on the flip side, this is a great opportunity for us to prepare for the future," the company said during an earnings call.



Cigarette sales in S. Korea up 1.1 pct in 2022

SEOUL -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea edged up 1.1 percent in 2022 from a year earlier, the finance ministry said Tuesday, despite the government's anti-smoking campaign.

South Korean smokers purchased 3.63 billion 20-cigarette packs in 2022, slightly up from 3.59 billion packs tallied a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



(LEAD) KRX seeks to open derivative market earlier, allow for nighttime trading

SEOUL -- South Korea's bourse operator said Tuesday it will push to open the derivative market earlier and allow for nighttime trading in the area as part of efforts to upgrade investment practices to global standards and reduce volatility.

Currently, derivative trading in South Korea starts at 9 a.m., the same time when the country's stock markets open, unlike other major countries where derivative trading begins ahead of equity market trading. Experts expect the opening time difference will reduce volatility in equity markets.



S. Korea, Finland to enhance industry, nuclear energy ties

SEOUL -- South Korea and Finland discussed ways Tuesday to strengthen their cooperation on business, industry, nuclear power and other sectors, Seoul's trade ministry said.

Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun held a meeting with Finland's transport and communications minister, Timo Harakka, in Seoul as Harakka is currently leading a 37-member delegation, involving corporate officials from space, quantum technology and other advanced industries, on a visit to the country, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(LEAD) Ex-Ssangbangwool chief said to have paid N. Korea US$8 mln in 2019 on behalf of Lee, Gyeonggi Province

SEOUL -- An arrested underwear tycoon allegedly said he delivered US$8 million to North Korea in 2019 to help promote Gyeonggi Province's smart farm project and then Gov. Lee Jae-myung's visit to the North, informed officials said Tuesday.

Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, who was nabbed in Thailand in early January after months on the run, reportedly made the controversial remarks during questioning by prosecutors in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul.



Card use tops 1,000 tln won for 1st time in 2022 amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL -- Card use in South Korea exceeded 1,000 trillion won (US$811.4 billion) for the first time ever in 2022 as eased coronavirus curbs bolstered consumption, data showed Tuesday.

According to the data provided by the Credit Finance Association, credit and debit card use amounted to 1,097.7 trillion won last year, up 12.3 percent from a year earlier.



