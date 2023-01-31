Hyosung TNC shifts to red in Q4
January 31, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion won (US$6 million), shifting from a profit of 217.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 43.2 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 355.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 26 percent to 1.81 trillion won.
The operating loss was 39.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
