Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyosung TNC shifts to red in Q4

All News 17:56 January 31, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung TNC Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion won (US$6 million), shifting from a profit of 217.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 43.2 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 355.9 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 26 percent to 1.81 trillion won.

The operating loss was 39.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!